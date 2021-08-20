IDBI Bank sale: Link Legal emerges as front-runner for role of legal advisor

IDBI Bank

Law firm Link Legal has emerged as the front-runner for the role of legal advisor for the strategic sale process of IDBI Bank, one of the several high-profile deals which are part of the government’s mega disinvestment programme, multiple industry sources in the know told Moneycontrol.

The evaluation process, a combination of technical rounds and financial bids, was carried out by DIPAM (Department of Investment & Public Asset Management), the nodal arm of the Finance Ministry for PSU stake sales.

“Link Legal is ahead of other bidders post the technical round and opening of financial bids. They have substantial experience working with banks,” said one of the persons cited above.

Three other persons confirmed the development.

On August 14, Moneycontrol was the first to report that KPMG was the lead contender to be appointed as transaction advisor for the IDBI Bank sale.

All the four persons cited above spoke to Moneycontrol on condition of anonymity. Moneycontrol has sent an email to DIPAM and Link Legal but could not elicit an immediate comment from both.

Link Legal is a full-service law firm with offices in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Hyderabad and Chennai. It was established in 1999.

The other firms that had bid for the role of legal advisor included Trilegal, Crawford Bayley, L&L Partners, S&R Associates, Saraf & Partners, SNG & Partners and Surana & Surana.

In June, the government had invited bids from law firms, reputed professional consulting firms/investment bankers/ merchant bankers/ financialinstitutions/banks, for facilitating/assisting DIPAM in the process of strategic disinvestment of IDBI Bank Ltd. along with transfer of management control, till completion of the transaction. All the law firms made a presentation via video conferencing on August 18.

ROLE OF THE LEGAL ADVISOR

According to DIPAM, a few of the aspects which fall under ‘scope of work’ for the legal advisor includes -

(i) Review and advise on all legal contracts, titles of property assets/real estate, intellectual property rights, bilateral rights, slots, leases, intangible assets, loan agreements, and contracts with employees, etc.;

(ii) Advise on the regulatory norms and assist in securing approval and exemptions, wherever necessary, from all applicable regulatory agencies including SEBI, Stock Exchanges, RBI and IRDAI.

(iii) Review of Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM) and Confidential Information Memorandum (CIM) specifically with respect to disclosures relating to titles, land and property, intellectual property rights, litigations and any other disclosures in the information memoranda which may needed to be vetted legally.

IDBI BANK: THE GOVERNMENT’S ACTION PLAN

In May, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had given its in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment along with transfer of management control in IDBI Bank Ltd. The extent of respective shareholding to be divested by GoI and LIC was to be decided at the time of structuring of transaction in consultation with the RBI.

The government and LIC together own more than 94% of equity of IDBI Bank (GoI 45.48%, LIC 49.24%). LIC is currently the promoter of IDBI Bank with management control and GoI is the co-promoter.

An official release in May on the expected role of the acquirer said, “It is expected that strategic buyer will infuse funds, new technology and best management practices for optimal development of business potential and growth of IDBI Bank Ltd. and shall generate more business without any dependence on LIC and Government assistance/funds.”

The release added,” Resources through strategic disinvestment of Govt. equity from the transaction would be used to finance developmental programmes of the Government benefiting the citizens.”

IDBI Bank recently reported a more than four-fold jump in standalone net profit to Rs 603.30 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year helped by a decline in bad loans. The lender had posted a net profit of Rs 144.43 crore for April-June 2020-21. Total income rose to Rs 6,554.95 crore during the period from Rs 5,901.02 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal, IDBI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank’s asset quality improved with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 22.71 percent of the gross advances as of June 30, 2021 from 26.81 percent by June 2020.

GOVT IN PRIVATIZATION MODE

Speaking at the annual session of the industry body Confederation of Indian Industries on August 11 , Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, DIPAM had said, “We intend to do Air India this year, BPCL privatization we want to complete this year. Shipping Corp, BEML, Pawan Hans and NINL, these are the transactions where we have substantial interest from bidders and we are now completing that second stage of due diligence and bidding, which we hope to complete this FY.”

Pandey also said the process of the sale of IDBI Bank to a private bank has begun with cabinet clearance, while the expression of interest for Container Corp is expected soon.

In the budget for 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said the process of privatisation of IDBI Bank would be completed in the current fiscal. The government aims to mop up Rs 1.75 lakh crore in the current fiscal from minority stake sale and privatisation.

Of the Rs 1.75 lakh crore, Rs 1 lakh crore is to come from selling government stake in public sector banks and financial institutions while Rs 75,000 crore would come as CPSE disinvestment receipts. So far in the current fiscal the government has mobilised Rs 7,648 crore as disinvestment receipts.