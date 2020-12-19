MARKET NEWS

IDBI Bank raises Rs 1,435 crore from 44 investors

The shares were issued at a discount of 5 percent to the floor price of Rs 40.63 apiece, it said.

PTI
December 19, 2020 / 08:10 PM IST
 
 
IDBI Bank has raised Rs 1,435 crore through an issue of equity shares to 44 qualified institutional investors, according to a regulatory filing. The bank had targeted to raise Rs 2,000 crore (base size Rs 1,000 crore and green-shoe option of Rs 1,000 crore) through the QIP issue at a floor price of Rs 40.63 apiece.

The QIP committee of the board of directors at its meeting held on December 19, 2020 approved the issue and allotment of 3,71,808,177 equity shares to 44 eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 38.60 per share, IDBI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The shares were issued at a discount of 5 percent to the floor price of Rs 40.63 apiece, it said. The QIP issue had opened on December 15 and closed on December 18, 2020.

Among the investors who were allotted more than 5 percent of the equity shares in the QIP issue were Punjab National Bank (20.90 percent subscription); Bank of Baroda (13.94 percent); State Bank of India (13.93 percent); Indian Bank (6.97 percent); Canara Bank (6.97 percent) and Societe Generale-ODI (5.66 percent).

Post the allotment of equity shares in the issue, the paid-up equity share capital of the bank stands increased to Rs 10,752.40 crore, comprising of 10,752,402,175 equity shares, IDBI Bank said.

Like IDBI Bank, Punjab National Bank has raised less than the targeted amount from its QIP which closed on Friday. A day earlier, PNB had said it has approved to issue 106,70,52,910 equity shares at a discount of 4.95 percent from floor price aggregating to Rs 3788,03,78,305 (Rs 3,788.03 crore) to be allotted to eligible qualified institutional buyers in the issue.

PNB had planned to raise up to Rs 7,000 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP) that had opened on Tuesday.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #IDBI Bank #Market news #Punjab National Bank
first published: Dec 19, 2020 08:10 pm

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

