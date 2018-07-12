IDBI Bank raises lending rates by up to 10 bps

State-run IDBI Bank today said it has increased its lending rates between 5 to 10 basis points for a few tenures, effective from July 12.

The bank has increased its one-year marginal cost of funds based lending rates (MCLR) by 10 basis point to 8.75 percent from 8.65 percent.

The six-month MCLR has been raised by five basis points to 8.50 percent from 8.45 percent. The three-month and three-year lending rates have been kept unchanged at 8.35 percent and 8.80 percent, respectively.

The bank, however, reduced its overnight MCLR by five basis points to 7.95 percent from 8 percent.

Base rate of the bank has been increased to 9.60 percent from 9.50 percent.