IDBI Bank Race: Emirates NBD & Prem Watsa-led Fairfax Group said to submit EOIs

Ashwin Mohan
Jan 08, 2023 / 08:22 PM IST

The government and LIC together are looking to sell 60.72 per cent in IDBI Bank and had invited bids from potential buyers in October. The last date for submitting Expression of Interest (EoI) or preliminary bids was set at December 16, which was later extended to January 7.

Middle East banking powerhouse Emirates NBD and billionaire Prem Watsa-led Canada’s Fairfax Group are likely to have submitted EOI’s or expressions of interest earlier this week for a majority stake in IDBI Bank, multiple sources in the government and the industry familiar with the development told Moneycontrol.

“Emirates NBD and Fairfax Group are amongst bidders who may have expressed interest in the first stage of the process and put in EOI’s,” said one of the persons cited above.

A second person confirmed the names of the above two likely suitors and added that prospective bidders may rope in partners at a later stage post-consultation with the government and the RBI.

Additionally, a third person said that the name of Luxembourg-based private equity firm CVC Capital Partners was also doing the rounds as an interested party, but Moneycontrol could not independently verify if the firm had finally submitted an EOI.

“ It’s a high-profile deal and a big cheque and there is a likelihood that consortiums involving PE firms, who will be keen to partner, may be formed at a later stage,” the third person added.

All three sources above spoke to Moneycontrol on the condition of anonymity.