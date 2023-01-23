 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

IDBI Bank Q3 results: Top four highlights from the earnings report

Moneycontrol News
Jan 23, 2023 / 03:36 PM IST

The lender reported a 60 percent jump in net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, to Rs 927 crore.

The bank's profit in the retail sector rose to Rs 510 crore YoY from Rs 199 crore last year.

IDBI Bank on January 23 reported its highest-ever quarterly profit after tax (PAT) in the October-December quarter aided by strong growth in loans and deposits.

Here are the key highlights from the bank’s earnings report card for the quarter ending December 2022:

Record rise in profit

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the bank recorded a 60 percent rise in PAT to Rs 927 crore from Rs 578 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net interest income (NII) increased by 23 percent YoY to Rs 2925 crore from Rs 2,383 crore last year.

The net interest margin (NIM) grew to 4.59 percent compared to 3.96 percent last year.