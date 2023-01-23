IDBI Bank Q3 results: Top four highlights from the earnings report

The bank's profit in the retail sector rose to Rs 510 crore YoY from Rs 199 crore last year.

IDBI Bank on January 23 reported its highest-ever quarterly profit after tax (PAT) in the October-December quarter aided by strong growth in loans and deposits.

Here are the key highlights from the bank’s earnings report card for the quarter ending December 2022:

Record rise in profit

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the bank recorded a 60 percent rise in PAT to Rs 927 crore from Rs 578 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net interest income (NII) increased by 23 percent YoY to Rs 2925 crore from Rs 2,383 crore last year.

The net interest margin (NIM) grew to 4.59 percent compared to 3.96 percent last year.

Deposit growth

The bank’s total period-end deposits increased by 5 percent YoY to Rs 2.32 lakh crore.

Average current account and savings account (CASA) deposits to total deposit ratio stood at 54.44 percent reducing marginally from 54.69 percent YoY.

Net advances grew by 17 percent YoY to Rs 1.48 lakh crore against Rs 1.26 lakh crore last year.

Asset quality improved

The gross NPA ratio declined to 13.82 percent for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2022-23 from 21.68 percent last year.

The net NPA ratio declined to 1.07 percent from 1.81 percent last year.

The lender's provision coverage ratio (including Technical Write-Offs) improved to 98 percent as on December 31, 2022 from 97.10 percent in the previous year.

Segment profits

The bank's profit in the retail sector rose to Rs 510 crore YoY from Rs 199 crore last year.

The corporate and wholesale segment of the bank recorded a profit of Rs 331 crore from Rs 41 crore last year.