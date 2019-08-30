IDBI Bank launches repo-linked home, auto loans at interest rates starting from 8.30% per annum

IDBI Bank on Friday said it will offer repo-linked home and auto loans with interest rates starting from 8.30 per cent per annum.

The products -- Suvidha Plus Home Loan and Suvidha Plus Auto Loan -- will be benchmarked to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) repo rate and will be available to customers with effect from September 10, IDBI Bank said in a release.

The private sector lender said these loans will be offered to new customers having good credit score and a minimum income of Rs 6 lakh per annum.

Home loans up to Rs 75 lakh with a tenure of up to 35 years will be offered at interest rate of 8.30 per cent per annum onwards.

The bank will also offer balance transfer with top-up facility under the new variant with zero processing fees, it added.

Customers will be able to avail auto loans up to Rs 25 lakh covering the on-road price with tenure up to 7 years with interest rate beginning from 8.90 per cent per annum.

The loan will be extended for new four-wheeler loans and to promote green initiative, additional discount of 10 basis points will be offered for purchase of electric car under Suvidha Plus Auto Loan.