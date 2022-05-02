IDBI Bank eyeing 10-12% loan growth in FY23, will cut down bad debt, says MD Rakesh Sharma

IDBI Bank was targeting loan growth of 10 to 12 percent this financial year and reducing bad assets gradually, managing director and chief executive officer Rakesh Sharma said on May 2 after the lender shared its numbers for the March quarter.

IDBI Bank clocked a 35 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit for the quarter ended March 2022, largely driven by lower provisions with an improvement in asset quality but the net interest income declined sharply due to inclusion of interest on income tax refund in corresponding quarter's numbers.

“We have entered into some co-lending arrangements and that will help us grow our loan book,” Sharma told reporters in a post-earnings conference call.

“Now since we are out of the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework, our focus will be to build good-quality accounts, and currently, we are confident of growing (the loan book) at 10-12 percent. Our existing capital will be able to sustain that.”

In March 2021, the Reserve Bank of India had removed IDBI Bank from the PCA framework after the lender said it would comply with the norms of minimum regulatory capital, net non-performing assets and leverage ratio on an ongoing basis.

The lender was put under the PCA framework due to soaring bad assets.

When asked how the public sector bank would expand its retail loan book, Sharma said IDBI was exploring new areas in the auto and personal loan segment.

It was also looking at risk-mitigated products in medium and small scale advances and agriculture loans, he added.

Sharma said the bank was targeting to bring down gross NPA ratio to below 14 percent by March 2023 and below 10 percent by March 2024.

IDBI Bank’s slippages were “well under control” and would be kept under 2.5 percent of advances this financial year, the managing director said.

The bank was ready to transfer bad assets to the recently set up National Asset Construction Company Ltd (NARCL) but could not do so because of certain delays, Sharma said.

“We were expecting that NARCL would take assets by January 2022, or latest by March 2022, but now it seems like during the first or second quarter of this financial year they will start taking bad accounts,” Sharma said. “The new chief executive has been identified and once he takes over, we will give a definitive timeline.”

When asked about the plan to sell Life Insurance Corporation’s holding in the bank, Sharma said that some road shows were held but concrete details would only emerge when the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) would float expression of interest.

Once interest rate starts rising, the bank would be able to maintain net interest margins in the 3.25 percent band to 3.50 percent band, he added.

Q4 result

The bank’s standalone profit for the quarter stood at Rs 691 crore, up from Rs 512.2 crore a year ago, the bank said in its BSE filing.

Its net interest income, or the difference between interest earned and interest expenses, fell 25 percent to Rs 2,420.5 crore during the period due to a high base.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets as a percentage of gross advances declined 142 bps sequentially to 19.14 percent and the net NPA dropped 43 bps to 1.27 percent in the same period.