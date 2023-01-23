 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IDBI Bank expects to achieve bad loan recovery target for FY23, says MD

Jan 23, 2023 / 07:19 PM IST

The bank will explore ways to expand unsecured lending in a cautious manner, the MD said.

The bank is now targeting deposit growth of 8 to 10 percent.

IDBI Bank expects to achieve its bad loan recovery target of Rs 4,000 crore for FY23 on the back of improved economic sentiment and aggressive bids to cut down sticky assets, managing director Rakesh Sharma said.

The bank recovered almost Rs 3,400 crore at the end of the third quarter (October-December) and should easily achieve the target by the end of the financial year, Sharma said at an earnings press conference on January 23.
“We've just solved a pending case with the National Asset Reconstruction

Company Ltd., where we were the principal lender. Our exposure in the case was of Rs 3,750 crore out of Rs 9,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore," Sharma said.

The lender's gross non-performing assets improved to 13.82 percent of gross advances for the third quarter of FY23 from 21.68 percent a year earlier.