English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Free Credit Report: Take the First Step Towards Financial Well-being with Credit Score in just 2 Clicks!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    IDBI Bank challenges NCLT order on Zee-Sony mega merger

    The tribunal had dismissed the objections raised by IDBI Bank and other creditors, and approved the $10 billion merger between Zee and Sony in an order issued on August 10.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 05, 2023 / 04:07 PM IST
    IDBI has filed an appeal before the NCLAT

    IDBI Bank has filed an appeal before the NCLAT

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    IDBI Bank has challenged the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order that approved the mega merger between Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and Culver Max Entertainment, which was earlier known as Sony Pictures Network India, a regulatory filing showed on September 5.

    The appeal against the NCLT order has been filed by the state-run lender before the Delhi-bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), Zee informed the stock exchanges.

    "This is to intimate you that the Company has been served with an appeal on behalf of IDBI Bank Limited against the Company before the NCLAT, Delhi," it stated.

    In the order issued on August 10, the Mumbai-bench of NCLT had approved Zee's $10 billion merger with Culver Max, after dismissing the objections raised by lenders including IDBI Trusteeship, IDBI Bank, Axis Finance, JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Co and Imax Corp.

    The proposed Zee-Sony merger was first announced in December 2021. Zee CEO Punit Goenka, who was recently barred by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) from holding any managerial positions, told the company's employees on June 17 that the merger is at a "very important juncture", and its completion is "in the interest of all stakeholders."

    Related stories

    "The ZEE-Sony merger holds immense significance, regardless of my position as CEO," Goenka added in an interview to a news publication.

    In the trading session on September 5, the shares of Zee edged higher, and closed at Rs 274.85 on the BSE. This was 3.54 percent higher as against the previous day's close.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #IDBI Bank #NCLT #Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) #Zee-Sony merger
    first published: Sep 5, 2023 03:38 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!