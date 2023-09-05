IDBI Bank challenges NCLT order on Zee-Sony mega merger

IDBI Bank has filed an appeal before the NCLAT

IDBI Bank has challenged the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order that approved the mega merger between Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and Culver Max Entertainment, which was earlier known as Sony Pictures Network India, a regulatory filing showed on September 5.

The appeal against the NCLT order has been filed by the state-run lender before the Delhi-bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), Zee informed the stock exchanges.

"This is to intimate you that the Company has been served with an appeal on behalf of IDBI Bank Limited against the Company before the NCLAT, Delhi," it stated.

In the order issued on August 10, the Mumbai-bench of NCLT had approved Zee's $10 billion merger with Culver Max, after dismissing the objections raised by lenders including IDBI Trusteeship, IDBI Bank, Axis Finance, JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Co and Imax Corp.

The proposed Zee-Sony merger was first announced in December 2021. Zee CEO Punit Goenka, who was recently barred by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) from holding any managerial positions, told the company's employees on June 17 that the merger is at a "very important juncture", and its completion is "in the interest of all stakeholders."

"The ZEE-Sony merger holds immense significance, regardless of my position as CEO," Goenka added in an interview to a news publication.

In the trading session on September 5, the shares of Zee edged higher, and closed at Rs 274.85 on the BSE. This was 3.54 percent higher as against the previous day's close.