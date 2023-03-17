 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ICSE, CBSE, IB curricula: Difference in subjects, focus and pros

Abhishek Sahu
Mar 17, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST

Each curriculum has different subjects, specific focus and pros. Experts say anyone choosing between the three must look at these aspects to determine what’s best for him/her

Managed by the government of India, CBSE is a national level board of education. More than 28,000 schools follow its curriculum, covering over 2.4 crore students.

Choosing the best curriculum for K-12 education remains a point of debate. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and International Baccalaureate (IB) remain the top contenders with their unique approach towards delivering a holistic education to students.

Each curriculum has different subjects, specific focus and pros. Experts say anyone choosing between the three must look at these aspects to determine what is best for him/her.

ICSE

ICSE offers a structured curriculum with some flexibility. The examinations are conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), a private board for Class 10.