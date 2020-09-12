ICRA upgrades Yes Bank's debt instruments on improved liquidity position

Rating agency ICRA upgraded the ratings of various debt instruments of private-lender Yes Bank on September 11.

ICRA upgraded infrastructure bonds and Basel II compliant lower tier II bonds to ‘BBB’ (Stable) from ‘BB+’ (Rating Watch). Basel III compliant tier II bonds were upgraded to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BB’. Basel II compliant tier I bonds and upper tier-II bonds were upgraded to ‘BB+’ (Stable) from a default (D) rating, Yes Bank informed the bourses in a filing.

This upgraded stable outlook will, in ICRA’s expectations, see the bank continue to maintain its capital position above the regulatory levels, The Economic Times reported.

ICRA said the rating upgrade factors in the sizeable capital raise of Rs 15,000 crore in July, which has resulted in an improvement in the capital ratios of Yes Bank, the report said.

“This, coupled with the recent capital raise, has helped Yes Bank fully repay the Special Liquidity Facility (SLF) extended to it by RBI,” the rating agency said, adding the improvement in the capital position remains a key positive for the bank.

The ICRA upgrade also accounts for the improvement in the bank’s liquidity position after the stability and subsequent increase in its deposit base.

Yes Bank has fully repaid the Rs 50,000 crore provided by RBI as a SLF, amid the crisis faced by the lender earlier this year, said Chairman Sunil Mehta on September 10.

ICRA has also highlighted that the COVID-19-induced stress on the residual corporate book as on June 30 (around 5 percent of standard advances were overdue) are likely to keep the credit costs at elevated levels in the near term.