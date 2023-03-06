ICRA upgrades outlook on Indian thermal power sector to 'stable' from 'negative'

India’s thermal plant load factor (PLF) improved to 64 percent in FY 2023 from 58.9 percent in FY 2022, driven by a strong recovery in electricity demand growth in the country, rating agency ICRA said on March 6. The agency has now revised its outlook for the country’s thermal power sector to “stable” from “negative”, even as the power distribution segment sustained a “negative” rating.

“The all-India thermal PLF level is expected to improve from 58.9 percent in FY2022 to 64.0 percent in FY2023 and further to 65.5 percent in FY2024, led by healthy demand growth and limited thermal capacity addition. The full-year demand growth for FY2023 is estimated at 9.5-10 percent; which is likely to moderate in FY2024, though remaining healthy at 5.5-6.0 percent,” said Vikram V, vice president and sector head - corporate ratings, ICRA.

Further, he said, the power-generating companies are benefiting from the realisation of overdue from discoms under the Late Payment Surcharge (LPS) scheme notified by the Ministry of Power in June 2022. The dues from discoms have declined from Rs. 1.3 trillion as of May 2022 to about Rs. 0.6 trillion as on March 1, 2023, according to data from the PRAAPTI portal. “While this is a near-term positive for generation companies, a sustainable improvement in payments is linked to improving the financial profile of the discoms. This remains a key monitorable from the outlook perspective for the thermal segment,” Vikram said.

Also read: Discoms' outstanding dues to gencos nearly halved to Rs 62,681 crore in January

ICRA stated that the improved demand and higher tariffs in the short-term market have led to an improvement in profitability for thermal independent power producers in the first nine months of FY2023. This is offset to some extent by the rise in open-market coal prices. Also, the modest coal stock position remains a concern area for the sector, it said. While the coal stock level at power plants is witnessing a gradual improvement and was at 12 days as on February 28, 2023, it remains half of the normative stock level of 24 days. Given the expectations of healthy demand growth in the summer season, the augmentation of coal supplies on a sustained basis remains important to ensure an uninterrupted power supply. In this context, the Ministry of Power issued an order in January, directing the coal-based power projects to import and blend coal to the extent of 6 percent of the fuel requirement till September 2023. Related stories SAT grants stay on SEBI's Rs 26 crore fine on Coffee Day Enterprises

MC A10 index up 5%, gains for fifth straight session; Adani Enterprises shines again

Buy Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 1220: Sharekhan On the tariff petition filing status, Vikram said, “The state distribution utilities (discoms) in 17 out of the 28 states have filed tariff petitions for FY2024, indicating moderate progress. The median tariff hike proposed for FY2024 stands at 5 percent against the 1.9 percent median hike approved for FY2023. Considering the upward pressure on the cost of supply amid the increased use of imported coal and higher tariffs in short-term tariffs and rising interest costs towards the loan availed under the LPS scheme, the cash gap per unit is likely to remain high at over 60 paise per unit for state-owned discoms at the all-India level in FY2023 and FY2024. In this context, timely issuance of tariff orders with adequate tariff hikes by the state electricity regulators remains important.” Also read: Thermal sector recovery to continue in 2023 despite clean energy thrust ICRA’s outlook for the power distribution segment remains negative. The progress in improving the operating efficiencies, realisation of dues from respective state governments and government bodies, and timely pass-through of cost variations to customers through regular tariff revisions are key to improving the financial position of the distribution utilities on a sustained basis.

Moneycontrol News