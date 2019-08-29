App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 10:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICRA terminates employment of MD and CEO Naresh Takkar

No reason was mentioned for the termination of Takkar’s employment.

Ratings agency ICRA, on August 29, announced that the employment of its Managing Director and Group CEO Naresh Takkar has been terminated, effective immediately.

According to a release filed with the exchanges, the company’s board of directors also stated that they will commence a search for a replacement. No reason was mentioned for the termination of Takkar’s employment.

The release also stated that Vipul Agarwal, who was appointed interim COO on July 1, 2019, remains responsible for the day-to-day operation of the company until a new CEO has been appointed.

First Published on Aug 29, 2019 09:58 pm

tags #Business #Icra #markets

