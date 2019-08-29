ICRA terminates employment of MD and CEO Naresh Takkar

No reason was mentioned for the termination of Takkar’s employment.
According to a release filed with the exchanges, the company's board of directors also stated that they will commence a search for a replacement. No reason was mentioned for the termination of Takkar's employment.The release also stated that Vipul Agarwal, who was appointed interim COO on July 1, 2019, remains responsible for the day-to-day operation of the company until a new CEO has been appointed.
First Published on Aug 29, 2019 09:58 pm