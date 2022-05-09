ICRA says ATF price hikes threatens aviation recovery in India

The recovery of India's aviation industry may take a hit due to rising prices of Aviation turbine fuel, market research firm ICRA said in a statement on May 9.

"ATF prices have surged by 89 percent on a Y-o-Y basis in May 2022 given the elevated crude oil prices due to geopolitical issues arising from the Russian invasion of Ukraine," ICRA said, adding that, the rise in ATF prices will continue to weigh on the earnings of Indian carriers in 2022-23.

"On an aggregate basis, return to normalcy will lead to recovery in passenger load factors, which in turn will aid revenues; however, elevated ATF prices will continue to weigh on the earnings of Indian carriers in FY2023," ICRA said.

The rating agency in its report said it expects India's air traffic to recover to pre-COVID levels in the next few months, after international air traffic in April 2022 marginally surpassed pre-Covid levels and domestic air traffic in April 2022 was only 5 percent lower than pre-Covid levels.

For April 2022, domestic passenger traffic in India is estimated at 10.5 million, while the international passenger traffic is estimated at 1.85 million, ICRA said.

When compared to the same period a year ago, India's domestic passenger traffic in April 2022 was 83 percent higher.

The rating agency said that India airlines’ capacity deployment for April 2022 was 36 percent higher than April 2021 with 81,777 departures in April 2022 against 59,967 departures in April 2021.

On a sequential basis, the number of departures in April 2022 was higher by around 2 percent when compared to March. However, sequentially, the domestic passenger traffic in April 2022 was almost flat compared to 10.7 million in March 2022.

The average number of passengers per flight during April 2022 was 128, against an average of 132 passengers per flight in March 2022 and 135 passengers per flight in February 2022, ICRA said.