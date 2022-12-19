ICRA revises outlook on banking sector to positive

Representative Image

ICRA revised its outlook on the banking sector to positive, on the expectation that the domestic conditions for bank credit growth are likely to remain favourable.

“In our view, the earnings will largely be sufficient for most banks to meet the regulatory as well as growth capital requirements and public banks will have limited dependence on the Government of India (GoI) for capital. The improved growth and earnings outlook has also improved investors’ appetite, which shall also enable banks to raise capital from the markets, if required,” the rating agency said in a press release.

Commenting further, Anil Gupta, Senior Vice President and Co-Group Head of ICRA said: “Incremental credit growth in FY2023 is expected to remain at an all-time high of Rs 18.0-19.0 trillion in FY2023, which will be significantly higher than the previous high of Rs 11.4 trillion in FY2019. Further, the growth momentum is expected to remain strong in FY2024 as well, even though rising interest rates and tight liquidity conditions could moderate the growth.”

While retail, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and agriculture have been the key segments for credit growth in the recent past, rising yields for overseas borrowings and in domestic capital markets have created a conducive demand environment for wholesale funding from banking channels, the press release said.

The agency added that as of November 18, 2022, credit expansion was impressive at Rs 10.6 trillion, representing a decadal high year-on-year (YoY) growth of 17.6 percent.

“The gross slippage or fresh non-performing assets (NPA) rate also stood at a decadal low of 2.2 percent in H1 FY2023 (lowest since FY2012)

With the relatively better health of the corporate sector, the asset quality outlook also remains strong and the Gross NPAs and Net NPAs are estimated to decline to 3.9-4.3 percent and net NPAs at 1.1-1.3 percent by March 2024,” the release stated.

“Notwithstanding the ongoing rise in deposit cost and expected moderation in the interest margins, we expect better credit growth and the benign credit cost environment to support the overall profitability of banks. We estimate the return on assets (RoA) and the return on equity (RoE) to improve to 1.2-1.3 percent and 16.1-16.8 percent respectively by FY2024 against 0.9-1.0 percent and 12.9-13.9 percent respectively for FY2023,” it said.