ICRA places CCD 'on watch with negative implications'

Credit rating agency ICRA has placed term loan rating of Coffee Day Enterprises Limited on watch with negative implications. It represents credit risk with unclear implications.
Coffee Day group promoter VG Siddhartha’s body was recovered from Nethravathi River near Mangaluru early on July 31, almost 36 hours after he was reported missing.
ICRA said it will continue to monitor further developments and finalise the rating action once more clarity emerged.
It said recent developments could have a negative impact on company's operation the extent of which was too early to ascertain.The company is rated at BBB+. Placing a company "on watch with negative implications" implies a likely downgrade once the credit uncertainty is resolved.
