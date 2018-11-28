ICRA downgrades Yes Bank bonds; cites corporate governance concerns

The rating downgrade considers the series of resignations from the board of directors, which raises concerns on corporate governance at the bank, ICRA said in a note.
Among other bonds, the rating for Basel-2 compliant lower tier-2 bonds for Rs 2,530.6 crore and the Rs 7,030 crore infrastructure bonds have been downgraded to AA from AA+. For the Rs 1,344.10 crore Basel II compliant upper tier II bonds and Rs 461 crore Basel II complaint innovative perpetual tier I debt Instruments of the bank, the rating has been downgraded to AA- from AA.
ICRA had earlier placed the long-term ratings of Yes Bank on watch with negative implications on November 16, 2018, subsequent to which one more independent director resigned from the board of the bank.
ICRA had earlier highlighted that these developments (resignations) will adversely impact the bank's ability to raise capital, which otherwise was always factored in as one of the key credit strengths.
Notwithstanding these developments, ICRA has taken note of the stability in the deposit base and liquidity profile of the bank, with no significant change in the deposit levels of the bank between August 2018 and November 2018 and said it will continue to monitor the progress made by the bank on the appointment of a new MD & CEO, outcomes of the risk supervision audit by the regulator, capital raising to improve the capital cushion and any further developments which may impact the credit profile.
"Amid all these developments, the stability in the deposit base will remain a key monitorable," ICRA said in the note.
"However, the rating may be removed from a watch in case the bank is able to maintain the asset quality/ensure continued stability in its depositor base and is able to improve capital buffers," it said.
First Published on Nov 28, 2018 09:50 pm