App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 12:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Icra cuts ratings on Jet Airways' borrowing programmes

The long-term ratings of the airline's borrowing programmes have been downgraded to "BB from BB+ with negative outlook", Icra said in a release.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Rating agency Icra Tuesday downgraded long term ratings of Jet Airways' borrowing programmes, citing deterioration in the airline's financial performance.

The full services carrier has been grappling with financial woes. The long-term ratings of the airline's borrowing programmes have been downgraded to "BB from BB+ with negative outlook", Icra said in a release. 'BB' indicates moderate risk of default.

According to the agency, the downgrade considers the continued deterioration in the operating and financial performance of the company because of its inability to pass on the increase in jet fuel prices to the customers.

The airline industry continues to face headwinds of rising fuel costs and weak pricing power due to excess competition.
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 12:15 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Icra #India #Jet Airways

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.