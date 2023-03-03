 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

ICRA cuts Adani Total Gas' rating outlook to 'negative' from stable

Moneycontrol News
Mar 03, 2023 / 09:26 PM IST

The decision is based on a "sharp decline in share prices" and an "increase in the yield of international bonds" raised by the Adani group entities, stated a report released by ICRA.

The logo of the Adani group is seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India (Image: Reuters)

The outlook for Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL) has been revised to "negative" on account of the "deterioration in the Adani group’s financial flexibility", ratings agency ICRA said on March 3.

The decision is based on a "sharp decline in share prices" and an "increase in the yield of international bonds" raised by the Adani group entities, ICRA stated in its report.

ATGL, along with other listed entities of the embattled conglomerate, suffered a hammering at the stock market over the past month, after US-based short seller Hindenburg Research released a damning report alleging stocks manipulation and accounting fraud by the Adani group.

A 20-day losing streak was ended by ATGL on March 1, after its shares ended 4.85 percent higher at Rs 713.20. In the trading session today (March 3), all Adani entity stocks ended up in the green, following the news of a portfolio investment worth Rs 15,446 crore by GQG Partners, a US-based global equity-investment boutique firm. ATGL settled at Rs 781.85 at BSE, which was five percent percent higher as against the previous day's close.