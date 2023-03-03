ICRA cuts Adani Total Gas' rating outlook to 'negative' from stable

The logo of the Adani group is seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India (Image: Reuters)

The outlook for Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL) has been revised to "negative" on account of the "deterioration in the Adani group’s financial flexibility", ratings agency ICRA said on March 3.

The decision is based on a "sharp decline in share prices" and an "increase in the yield of international bonds" raised by the Adani group entities, ICRA stated in its report.

ATGL, along with other listed entities of the embattled conglomerate, suffered a hammering at the stock market over the past month, after US-based short seller Hindenburg Research released a damning report alleging stocks manipulation and accounting fraud by the Adani group.

A 20-day losing streak was ended by ATGL on March 1, after its shares ended 4.85 percent higher at Rs 713.20. In the trading session today (March 3), all Adani entity stocks ended up in the green, following the news of a portfolio investment worth Rs 15,446 crore by GQG Partners, a US-based global equity-investment boutique firm. ATGL settled at Rs 781.85 at BSE, which was five percent percent higher as against the previous day's close.

'Needs significant debt funding'

Although ATGL has funding tie-ups to meet the capital expenditure requirements in the near term, it has large capex requirements over the longer term which "need significant debt funding", ICRA noted.

The agency also sees an "increased risk" of regulatory or legal scrutiny on the Adani group entities, adding that "its impact on the credit quality of ATGL will be monitored".

The presence of TotalEnergies SE as a co-promoter in ATGL "mitigates the risk to some extent", ICRA said, but added that any review of investment in ATGL by the company will remain a "sensitivity factor".

TotalEnegies, a French oil and gas giant, has a 37.4 percent stake in the Gautam Adani-owned entity.

Although ICRA lowered ATGL's rating outlook to negative, it pointed out that the company has a "robust cash generation" from its ongoing business. It continued to witness a "healthy growth in volumes in the current fiscal", it said, adding that the higher volumes and elevated gas prices have resulted in "healthy revenue growth".

While the contribution margin had moderated in FY22, there has been some recovery in the current fiscal and the operating profits continued to grow due to the improved volumes, the report further pointed out.

'Funding risks'

Despite ATGL's revenue growth, the ratings are constrained by the "execution and funding risks associated with the large ongoing capex planned over the next seven to eight years" for the operationalisation of the city gas distribution (CGD) network in the 29 newly awarded geographical areas (GA), ICRA said.

The agency noted that the minimum work programme (MWP) associated with each of the GAs and the achievement of the same "will be critical to avoid any penalties".

The ratings also consider the "large, planned equity commitment" by ATGL towards its joint venture Indian Oil Adani Gas Pvt Ltd’s (IOAGPL) newly awarded 10 GAs and the "corporate guarantees extended to

IOAGPL for issuing the performance bank guarantee to the regulator for its CGD operations", the report stated.