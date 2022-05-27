English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Iconic rifle, helmet at India Gate shifted to National War Memorial

    The Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate was merged with the eternal flame at the National War Memorial in January.

    PTI
    May 27, 2022 / 06:59 PM IST
    Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate commemorates soldiers who died in the India-Pakistan war of 1971.

    Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate commemorates soldiers who died in the India-Pakistan war of 1971.

    The iconic rifle and the soldier's war helmet, which were part of the Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate, were moved to the National War Memorial on Friday. The defence ministry said the armed Forces "shifted the inverted rifle and the helmet from India Gate, which was the symbol of fallen soldiers of 1971 war, to Param Yodha Sthal at National War Memorial".

    It said the rifle and the helmet were installed in the midst of busts of Param Vir Chakra awardees. "With this ceremony, the integration of the memorial of fallen soldiers of 1971 war with National War Memorial has been completed," the ministry said in a statement.

    The ceremony was led by the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) Air Marshal BR Krishna and attended by Adjutant General equivalents from the three services. The Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate was merged with the eternal flame at the National War Memorial in January.

    The National War Memorial is around 400 metres away from the India Gate. The Amar Jawan Jyoti was constructed as a memorial for Indian soldiers who were killed in action in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which India won, leading to the creation of Bangladesh.

    It was inaugurated by the then prime minister Indira Gandhi on January 26, 1972.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Amar Jawan Jyoti #India Gate #National War Memorial #New Delhi
    first published: May 27, 2022 06:59 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.