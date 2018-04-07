App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 07, 2018 09:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI-Videocon case update: Rajeev Kochhar grilled for 3rd day; Dhoot aide questioned

Mahesh Chandra Punglia was examined as part of the preliminary investigation the CBI has opened in the case, a source said.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today called Rajeev Kochhar, brother-in-law of ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar, for questioning for a third consecutive day. The agency also enhanced the probe and called Mahesh Chandra Pungalia, a close aide of Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot, for questioning.

Mahesh Chandra Punglia was examined as part of the preliminary investigation the CBI has opened in the case, a source said.

Another source said Punglia is an important person in the investigation as he has been close the Videocon chief -- he was previously an employee of Videocon and then used to offer consultancy services to Videocon. He is also a director in NuPower Renewables.

Many allegations and questions have been raised after a blog post by a ‘whistleblower’ alleged that Dhoot provided Rs 64 crore to a firm promoted by Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar six months after Videocon Group secured a Rs 3,250 crore as loan from ICICI Bank in 2012. The amount was part of the Rs 40,000-crore loan that Videocon Group secured from a consortium of 20 banks led by SBI.

A source told Moneycontrol that the CBI may call the Kochhar couple for questioning in the coming days.

tags #Business #ICICI Bank #Videocon

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.