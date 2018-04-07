ICICI-Videocon case update: Rajeev Kochhar grilled for 3rd day; Dhoot aide questioned

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today called Rajeev Kochhar, brother-in-law of ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar, for questioning for a third consecutive day. The agency also enhanced the probe and called Mahesh Chandra Pungalia, a close aide of Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot, for questioning.

Mahesh Chandra Punglia was examined as part of the preliminary investigation the CBI has opened in the case, a source said.

Another source said Punglia is an important person in the investigation as he has been close the Videocon chief -- he was previously an employee of Videocon and then used to offer consultancy services to Videocon. He is also a director in NuPower Renewables.

Many allegations and questions have been raised after a blog post by a ‘whistleblower’ alleged that Dhoot provided Rs 64 crore to a firm promoted by Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar six months after Videocon Group secured a Rs 3,250 crore as loan from ICICI Bank in 2012. The amount was part of the Rs 40,000-crore loan that Videocon Group secured from a consortium of 20 banks led by SBI.

A source told Moneycontrol that the CBI may call the Kochhar couple for questioning in the coming days.