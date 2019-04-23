App
HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 12:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

ICICI-Videocon case: ED summons Chanda Kochhar, husband to Delhi



PTI @moneycontrolcom
The ED has summoned former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar next week here in connection with a money laundering case related to a bank loan fraud, officials said.

They said while Chanda has been summoned for May 3, Deepak and his brother Rajiv have been asked to depose on April 30 before the investigating officer of the case and record their statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The summons were served to them last week, they added.

They are required to assist the IO in taking the probe forward, they said, adding the three have been asked to bring certain documents related to their personal and official finances.

They have been questioned in the past too at the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai after the central agency conducted raids in this case on March 1.

The searches were conducted at the premises of Chanda Kochhar, her family and Venugopal Dhoot of Videocon Group in Mumbai and Aurangabad.

The ED has registered a criminal case under the PMLA early this year against Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar, Dhoot and others to probe alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in sanctioning of Rs 1,875-crore loans by ICICI Bank to the corporate group.

This ED action was based on a CBI FIR.

The CBI has named all the three and Dhoot's companies -- Videocon International Electronics Ltd (VIEL) and Videocon Industries Limited (VIL). The CBI also named Supreme Energy, a company founded by Dhoot, and NuPower Renewables, a company controlled by Deepak Kochhar, in the FIR.
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 11:53 am

tags #Business #Companies

