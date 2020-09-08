ICICI Bank-Videocon case: Deepak Kochhar sent to ED custody till September 19

ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar's husband Deepak Kochhar will remain in the Enforcement Directorate's custody until September 19.

The ED had arrested Deepak Kochhar on September 7 in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case.

A money laundering case had been registered by the ED on January 31 against Chanda and Deepak Kochhar, Videocon CMD Venugopal Dhoot and others over alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in sanctioning of loans worth Rs 1,875 crore by ICICI Bank to the corporate group.

The ED initiated an investigation against Deepak Kochhar under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), on the basis of an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on January 22, 2019, under sections 120 B, 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

The ED investigation found Videocon and its group companies were sanctioned fresh loans of nearly Rs 1,730 crore and these eventually turned into non- performing assets (NPAs) for ICICI Bank at the end of June 2017.

The ED investigation also found the transfer of Rs 64 crore, out of a Rs 300-crore loan sanctioned by a committee headed by Chanda Kochhar to Videocon International Electronics, to Nupower Renewables (NRPL), earlier known as NuPower Renewables owned by Deepak Kochhar.

ICICI Bank was part of a consortium of more than 20 banks and financial institutions that disbursed the loan of Rs 40,000 crore to consolidate debt and expand into oil and energy. India’s third-biggest lender ended up loaning Rs 3,250 crore to Dhoot’s business.