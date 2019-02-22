ICICI-Videocon case: CBI issues look out circulars against Kochhars, Dhoot



The Central Bureau of Investigation has issued look out circulars (LOC) against former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon managing director Venugopal Dhoot, ANI reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Sources told The Times of India that the CBI has alerted all immigration authorities at airports to let them know if Kochhar tries to leave the country. It was not clear whether the circular was 'alert only' or had the provision of detaining Kochhar.

The report stated that CBI may bring all the three parties for questioning to understand why high value loans were given to the Videocon group, flouting rules of the banking regulation act, RBI guidelines and the credit policy of the ICICI Bank.

In January, an FIR was registered for alleged corruption in six loans worth Rs 1,875 crore extended to Videocon group by ICICI Bank during 2009-11. It alleged that Kochhar had "illegal gratification through her husband and Dhoot for sanctioning a term loan of Rs 300 crore to Videocon International Electronics". The Enforcement Directorate is also probing the matter.

"LOCs were filed after the FIR and are mandatory in cases where such economic offences are alleged. In recent times, keeping an eye on travel plans is a top concern for regulators," one CBI official was quoted by a media report.

A lookout circular is issued by authorities to check whether a traveller is wanted by the police. It is mostly used during immigration at international airports and borders. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the circular is valid for a year, unless specified otherwise.

Many economic offenders like Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and Mehul Choksi have been issued a similar circular.