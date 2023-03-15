 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

ICICI Venture-backed Cello World kicks off IPO to raise around Rs 2,000 crore; picks five investment bankers

Ashwin Mohan
Mar 15, 2023 / 10:33 PM IST

The Mumbai-based firm promoted by the Rathod family competes with the likes of Milton, La Opala and Borosil and received a fund infusion from ICICI Venture in November 2022.

Cello World is looking to raise around Rs 2,000 crore through the proposed listing.

Leading household consumer products firm Cello World has initiated preliminary steps to float an initial public offer (IPO) via which the firm plans to raise between Rs 2,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

The Mumbai-based firm which competes with the likes of Milton, La Opala and Borosil, is backed by ICICI Venture, the alternative investment arm of ICICI Bank.

"The IPO process got kicked off earlier this week and the deal is likely to be a combination of primary and secondary issue of shares. As of now, the firm plans to raise between Rs 2,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore depending on valuations. Kotak Mahindra Capital, ICICI Securities, JM Financial, IIFL Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd are the investment banks that have been engaged as advisors for the deal," said one of the persons cited above.

A second person confirmed the deal kickoff and the syndicate of i-bankers and said that Cello World was looking to raise around Rs 2,000 crore through the proposed listing, though a final call on the quantum would be taken at a later stage.