App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2020 04:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

ICICI to deploy mobile ATM vans in Noida, other districts in UP

The mobile ATMs will offer all the services that are available at normal ATMs, it stated.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Bank on Friday announced that it will deploy two mobile ATM vans in Noida and other districts of Uttar Pradesh from next week to bring key banking services to the doorsteps of people amid the coronavirus outbreak. These vans will be stationed from 10.00 AM to 7.00 PM at the areas quarantined by the authorities, a press release issued on behalf of the bank said.

The mobile ATMs will offer all the services that are available at normal ATMs, it stated.

Apart from cash withdrawals, key services which can be availed by customers are transfer of funds to registered payees, change of PIN, recharge of pre-paid mobiles, fixed deposits, cardless cash withdrawals among others, the statement added.

Close

The bank said it has already deployed mobile ATM vans at certain residential societies in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 10, 2020 04:45 pm

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.