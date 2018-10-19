App
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund seeks SEBI's nod for overnight fund

The scheme will deploy 100 percent of its corpus in overnight securities

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI's) approval to launch an open-ended debt scheme investing in overnight securities, according to the draft offer document on the regulator’s website.

The scheme, ICICI Prudential Overnight Fund, will deploy its entire corpus in overnight securities or debt instruments (including money market instruments, collateralised borrowing, and lending obligation or reverse repo) maturing on or before the next business day.

Other features include:
*Plans: Regular and direct
*Options: Growth and dividend
*Minimum application: 100 rupees and in multiples of one rupee thereafter
*Exit load: Nil
*Fund managers: Rahul Goswami and Rohan Maru*Performance benchmark: CRISIL CBLO Index
First Published on Oct 19, 2018 11:40 am

tags #Business #ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund #MF News

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

