ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund Bharat-22 ETF picks shares worth Rs 59 crore in NALCO

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund Bharat-22 ETF on Friday picked up shares worth nearly Rs 59 crore in National Aluminium Company (NALCO) through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), over 1.71 crore shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 34.43 apiece.

This took the total deal value to Rs 58.9 crore.

On the NSE, NALCO's shares ended at Rs 30.95 apiece, down 8.16 per cent.

As per a separate transaction, Yes Bank sold 50 lakh shares of Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd for Rs 65 lakh.

On Thursday, the private lender had sold shares worth Rs 1.13 crore in Reliance Naval and Engineering.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

On the NSE, the shares of Reliance Naval and Engineering on Friday ended at Rs 1.3 apiece, up 4 per cent.