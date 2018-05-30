App
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Prudential MF to revise features of systematic transfer plans from May 31

Systematic transfer plan will be terminated, subject to five consecutive unsuccessful transactions or upon death of the unit-holder

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund will alter the features of its systematic transfer plans -- flex systematic transfer and value systematic transfer -- with effect from May 31, the fund house said in an addendum.

Subsequently, under these facilities, systematic transfer plan will be terminated after five consecutive unsuccessful transactions or upon the death of the unit-holder.

Currently, the facility automatically ceases if units are liquidated or withdrawn from the source scheme or upon the death of unit-holder.
First Published on May 30, 2018 11:59 am

tags #Business #MF News #systematic transfer plan

