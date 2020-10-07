172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|icici-prudential-life-insurance-to-raise-up-to-rs-1200-crore-via-ncds-5934851.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 06:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance to raise up to Rs 1,200 crore via NCDs

The life insurer said the capital will be raised in one or more tranches, for cash, at par on private placement basis.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Wednesday said it will raise up to Rs 1,200 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

"The Board of Directors has at their meeting held on October 7, 2020 approved raising capital by issuance of subordinated debt instruments in the nature of rated, listed, redeemable, unsecured, fully paid-up, non-cumulative, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) up to Rs 12 billion,” ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company said in a regulatory filing.

The life insurer said the capital will be raised in one or more tranches, for cash, at par on private placement basis.

Close
Stock of ICICI Prudential Life closed 0.74 percent up at Rs 433.80 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Oct 7, 2020 06:23 pm

tags #Business #Companies #ICICI Prudential Life Insurance #NCDs

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.