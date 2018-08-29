App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 09:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

ICICI Prudential cuts 2.05% stake in Tata Chemicals

Tata Chemicals is engaged in the business of salt, chemicals and crop nutrition. It also sells spices and pulses under Tata Sampann brand.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has sold 2.05 percent stake, or over 52 lakh shares, in Tata Chemicals through open market transactions. After sale of these shares, the insurance firm's stake in Tata Chemicals has come down to 2.97 percent from 5.02 percent, according to a regulatory filing.

Tata Chemicals is engaged in the business of salt, chemicals and crop nutrition. It also sells spices and pulses under Tata Sampann brand. The company has exited from the fertiliser business.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 09:32 pm

tags #Business #Companies #ICICI Prudential #India #Tata Chemicals

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.