Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 09:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

ICICI Prudential AMC buys shares in NTPC; holding up over 5%

"As a result of the said purchase, the shareholding of the above mentioned entity has exceeded five percent of the paid- up capital of the company (NTPC)," the filing said.

Total shareholding of ICICI Prudential AMC in NTPC has increased to more than 5 per cent following purchase of shares under the fund house's various schemes, according to a regulatory filing.

"As a result of the said purchase, the shareholding of the above mentioned entity has exceeded five percent of the paid- up capital of the company (NTPC)," the filing said.

ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund purchased 1,57,200 shares of NTPC and Bharat 22 ETF purchased 4,15,67,567 shares.

ICICI Prudential India Recovery Fund-Series 5 bought 71,220 shares of the PSU and ICICI Prudential Nifty Index Fund purchased 1,125 shares.

Besides, ICICI Prudential Multiple Yield Fund-Series 10 purchased 15,000 shares and ICICI Prudential Nifty Low Vol 30 ETF purchased 4,446 shares in the state-run firm, the filing said.

The share-purchase is from an investment perspective and not with the objective of seeking any controlling stake, it added.

NTPC has a total installed capacity of 53,651 MW from its 21 coal-based, seven gas-based, 11 solar PV, one hydro, one small hydro, one wind and nine subsidiaries/joint venture power stations.
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 04:45 pm

