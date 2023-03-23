 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ICICI Lombard now offers cashless admission at any hospital

PTI
Mar 23, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST

Private sector general insurer ICICI Lombard on Thursday launched an 'anywhere cashless' feature for its health insurance policyholders, which allows customers to avail cashless facilities even at non-empanelled hospitals.

Under this facility, which the company claimed is an industry-first initiative, customers will not have to bear any out-of-pocket expenses, which has been one of the major pain-points for customers.

It also said the new feature can be availed of through the 'IL takecare' app.

However, the company said the 'anywhere cashless' feature is subject to each hospital offering cashless facility and that for one to use this feature the policyholder must inform the company 24 hrs before admission.