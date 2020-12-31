MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

ICICI Lombard launches website to help SMEs safeguard business amid COVID-19

SME owners can buy and renew insurance products, endorse their policies, and register claims through this new launched portal.

Moneycontrol News
December 31, 2020 / 11:10 AM IST
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd.


ICICI Lombard has launched a business insurance portal for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

SME owners can buy and renew insurance products, endorse their policies, and register claims through this new launched portal.

The company said in a statement that "different insurance options such as marine insurance, workmen compensation are the options for the business owners".

Small and medium businesses in India have been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. "Small and medium businesses in India need to manage such risks effectively", India’s one of the leading private sector non-life insurance companies believes.

ICICI Lombard also said, "With the newly launched platform, small businesses can avail various insurance related solutions conveniently at the click of a button, thereby ensuring that they are adequately covered against any risks to their business operations."
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Companies #coronavirus #ICICI Lombard #SME
first published: Dec 31, 2020 11:10 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Centre asks states to follow SOPs as new COVID-19 strain spreads; US nurse tests positive after getting the vaccine

Coronavirus Essential | Centre asks states to follow SOPs as new COVID-19 strain spreads; US nurse tests positive after getting the vaccine

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.