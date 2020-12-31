ICICI Lombard launches website to help SMEs safeguard business amid COVID-19

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd.

ICICI Lombard has launched a business insurance portal for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

SME owners can buy and renew insurance products, endorse their policies, and register claims through this new launched portal.

The company said in a statement that "different insurance options such as marine insurance, workmen compensation are the options for the business owners".

Small and medium businesses in India have been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. "Small and medium businesses in India need to manage such risks effectively", India’s one of the leading private sector non-life insurance companies believes.

ICICI Lombard also said, "With the newly launched platform, small businesses can avail various insurance related solutions conveniently at the click of a button, thereby ensuring that they are adequately covered against any risks to their business operations."