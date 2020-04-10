App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2020 12:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

ICICI Lombard, Go Digit, Flipkart join hands to offer Covid-19 health insurance

The covers include easy claim, hospitalisation cover, room or intensive care unit (ICU) rent, ambulance assistance and teleconsultation. Besides, there will be digital claim process as well as no requirement of medical tests at the time of purchasing a policy.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

ICICI Lombard, Go Digit General Insurance and Flipkart on Friday said they have joined hands to will offer health policies related to Covid-19.

The covers include easy claim, hospitalisation cover, room or intensive care unit (ICU) rent, ambulance assistance and teleconsultation. Besides, there will be digital claim process as well as no requirement of medical tests at the time of purchasing a policy.

The two health insurance policies will enable health cover for consumers combating the global pandemic, the companies said in a joint statement.

Industry estimates suggest that about 56 per cent of the Indian population is not covered under any health insurance policy. Understanding this need of the hour, Flipkart's partnership with ICICI Lombard and Go Digit General Insurance offers users health insurance policies that give a range of benefits, it said.

The ‘Covid-19 Protection Cover' by ICICI Lombard provides an instant Rs 25,000 benefit plan paid to the customer on positive diagnosis of the disease.

It is priced at an annual premium of Rs 159. The policy also provides health assistance benefit, virtual and teleconsultation benefit besides ambulance assistance.

"To ensure peace of mind, it allows Flipkart's customers to submit digital copies of the claim document to the insurer for processing, in lieu of hard copies,” it added.

The ‘Digit Illness Group Insurance' offered by Go Digit allows consumers to avail a hospitalisation cover up to a sum assured of Rs1 lakh with an annual premium of Rs 511."

The policy cover has no limit on room rent or ICU for Covid-19 cases. The policy covers 30 day pre and 60 days post hospitalisation fee.

Ranjith Boyanapalli, Head - Fintech and Payments Group, Flipkart, said, “It is a testing time for Indian consumers as we come together in the fight against Covid-19. Healthcare needs and benefits during this period further become essential needs as preventive measures take centre stage.”

The policies offered by ICICI Lombard and Go Digit are available on the Flipkart platform.

First Published on Apr 10, 2020 12:35 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Flipkart #Go Digit #ICICI Lombard

