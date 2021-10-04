ICICI Lombard block deal launched, AXA to sell 3.57% stake

The block deal of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company was launched on October 4, with the company announcing that its key shareholder, French insurance firm Axa S.A., will share 3.57 percent of its stake.

Axa would approximately sell around 175 crore shares via the block deal, at an indicative price of Rs 1,497 to Rs 1,576 per share.

The deal size is estimated to value around Rs 2,620 crore.

The type of offering is stated to be "100 percent secondary share placement". There will be no lock-up period.

ICICI Lombard's standalone net sales in June 2021 quarter stood at Rs 200.15 crore, down 64.16 percent year-on-year basis. The quarterly net profit at Rs 151.63 crore was also down by 61.91 percent from Rs. 398.10 crore in June 2020.

Shares of the company settled 0.5 percent lower at Rs 1576.70 apiece on the BSE on October 4.