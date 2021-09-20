MARKET NEWS

ICICI Home Finance to hire 600 people by December

This recruitment drive across the country’s branch network in sales and credit will enable the company to cater to the increasing demand in the affordable housing segment, it said in a release.

PTI
September 20, 2021 / 02:53 PM IST
(Representational image)

ICICI Home Finance Company on Monday said it will hire over 600 people by the end of this calendar year to cater to increasing demand for home loans.

The company's affordable home loan products Apna Ghar and Apna Ghar Dreamz cater to home buyers who may not be in a position to furnish documents required for a home loan like ITR proof.

Service cash salaried, self-employed individuals such as shopkeepers, traders, merchants, small vegetable and fruits vendors, drivers, small kirana shopkeepers, electricians, carpenters, computer operators, machine operators, as well as, salaried individuals working in industries and the government sector can take benefit of these loan products.

"We see growth opportunity in affordable housing segment across 530 plus locations we are present in. Our pan-India recruitment drive will aid our growth plans as we focus on hiring local talent for our branches,” Anirudh Kamani, Managing Director and CEO, ICICI Home Finance, said.
PTI
