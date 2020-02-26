App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 02:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

ICICI Foundation ties up with ICAR for enhancing farm output

As per the agreement, the Foundation through its ‘Rural Livelihood programme' will leverage ICAR's knowledge and research and enrich the existing training programmes for farmers, spanning over 1,000 villages across 29 states.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The CSR arm of ICICI Group has signed a pact with agri-research body ICAR for training and capacity building of farmers. The pact was signed between ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth and ICAR last week, the Foundation said in a statement on Wednesday.

As per the agreement, the Foundation through its ‘Rural Livelihood programme' will leverage ICAR's knowledge and research and enrich the existing training programmes for farmers, spanning over 1,000 villages across 29 states.

Further, the Foundation along with ICAR will evaluate and design various new courses for enhancing farm productivity in various commodities, the statement said.

Close

The two partners will also undertake collaborative programmes in sharing technical knowledge and know-how for training and capacity building for the benefit of farmers. They will also take up research and development activities.

related news

Additionally, the collaboration will focus on an integrated farming approach with allied activities (like dairy, fisheries, apiculture, horticulture, etc.) to ensure that farmers are able to earn a sustainable livelihood.

"This MoU is a significant development that will lead to wide dissemination of the expert knowledge residing with ICAR institutes, universities and the KVKs (Krishi Vigyan Kendras) including application of various research that are undertaken," ICAR Director General Trilochan Mohapatra said.

ICICI Foundation President Saurabh Singh said the collaboration will focus on developing large agri-value chains.

Under the Rural Livelihood programme, the Foundation has so far trained and enabled sustainable livelihood for 5,00,000 people.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 02:17 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.