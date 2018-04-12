App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 12, 2018 09:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

ICICI case: Former SEBI chief Damodaran says Kochhar can step down for 3-4 months

Amid controversy of alleged conflict of interest involving ICICI Bank and its CEO Chanda Kochhar, former SEBI chief M Damodaran today said one option is for her to step down for a period of "three or four months". Damodaran said that there are three or four elements that need to be looked at, including that the reputation of the bank is on the block.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Amid controversy of alleged conflict of interest involving ICICI Bank and its CEO Chanda Kochhar, former SEBI chief M Damodaran today said one option is for her to step down for a period of "three or four months". Damodaran said that there are three or four elements that need to be looked at, including that the reputation of the bank is on the block.

"Stakeholders are asking questions, institutional investors who are large shareholders are asking questions; the lay person who is reading newspaper reports is also asking questions. It could be a depositor also who is asking questions in the light of all of this and the fact that there is an investigation," he told business channel ET Now.

Responding to queries on whether Kochhar should be asked to step down, Damodaran said, "there are two ways -- one is for the CEO to step down and say I do not want any part of this. I will prove myself to be right as and when the procedure gets completed".

According to him, the other way is to "step down for a period of three or four months and say that alright while this thing is going on, I am not going to be there".

related news

"Get an external agency, request her to go on leave. She has worked hard enough all these years and I am sure could do with some leave. So, request her to go on leave for a while. She does not have to vacate the post forever and then see what is the outcome of the investigation," he noted.

There are allegations of conflict of interest and nepotism involving the bank and Kochhar in extending a loan to the Videocon Group. According to reports, Kochhar's husband Deepak Kochhar had formed a joint venture with Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot for a business dealing in renewable energy and there were a string of transactions later which gave him full control of the venture after the exit of Dhoot.

tags #Current Affairs #ICICI Bank #Legal

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.