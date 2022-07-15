Corporate Crossings | ICICI Bank's Group General Counsel Pramod Rao likely to join Sebi as ED

In a key executive move from corporate India to the regulatory world, Pramod Rao, who was Group General Counsel at ICICI Bank, is likely to soon join the market regulator as Executive Director (ED), multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

If the move happens, it would be the second senior-level move from the group to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Madhabi Puri Buch, an ICICI Bank group veteran who became a whole-time member at the market watchdog, was appointed Sebi chairperson in February 2022 for an initial period of three years; she replaced Ajay Tyagi.

She was the first woman to head Sebi and at 56 was also its youngest ever chairperson.

Prior to joining Sebi, Buch was an ED at ICICI Bank and also held the post of CEO, ICICI Securities.

The new Sebi ED?

"Rao has stepped down from ICICI Bank and may head to Sebi as an ED," said one of the persons cited above, adding that one would have to wait for an official notification or announcement for confirmation of the appointment.

A second person familiar with Rao's plans also said a move to the regulator was in the works.

A third person added that Rao had recently exited from ICICI Bank.

All the three persons cited above spoke to Moneycontrol on condition of anonymity.

Moneycontrol could not elicit an immediate comment from ICICI Bank and Sebi. Rao was unavailable for a response despite repeated attempts to contact him. This article will be updated as soon as we hear from all the parties.

According to the Sebi website, the market watchdog has several different departments and divisions under whole-time members including corporation finance, market regulation, enforcement, debt and hybrid securities. EDs who report to whole-time members handle these departments or divisions.

Legal background

As Group General Counsel, Rao provided strategic oversight to the legal function of ICICI Group. According to his LinkedIn profile, he was also a member of the board of directors of ICICI Securities, ICICI Prudential Trust and ICICI Trusteeship Services.

Rao, an alumnus of the National Law School of India University and a fintech, lawtech and start-up enthusiast, previously served as the General Counsel for the Citi India cluster for 5 years.

Prior to that, he was a partner at Indus Law and was also General Counsel at ICICI Bank for over 6 years in an earlier stint.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he served as a member of the National Committee For Regulatory Affairs constituted by the Confederation of Indian Industry and the Sebi Committee For Regulatory Sandbox, which evaluates suitability of applications in the regulatory sandbox framework.

