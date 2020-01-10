ICICI Bank-Videocon case: ED attaches assets of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar

Assets worth Rs 78 crore (book value) have been attached in total.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 10 attached assets of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her family, as per a CNBC-TV18 report.
Assets worth Rs 78 crore (book value) have been attached in total. Her Mumbai apartment and some properties of her husband's company are also included.
Kochhar had moved the Bombay High Court on November 30, 2019, challenging her 'wrongful termination'. In January 2019, ICICI Bank announced that Kochhar’s exit from the bank would be treated as 'termination for cause'.
First Published on Jan 10, 2020 05:04 pm