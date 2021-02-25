ICICI Bank unveils ‘Namma Chennai Smart Card’; check all the details here

live bse live

To provide citizens with a one-stop solution for making various kinds of payments within the city and beyond, ICICI Bank unveiled a Common Payment Card System (CPCS) in partnership with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Chennai Smart City Limited (CSCL).

The Rupay-powered co-branded, contactless prepaid card called ‘Namma Chennai Smart Card’ will facilitate various digital payments like tax and utility bill payments at the GCC centres.

Additionally, the prepaid card facilitates retail payments within Chennai as well as in retail stores and e-commerce websites across the country.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami unveiled the ‘Namma Chennai Smart Card’ in the presence of Vetrivel G., Zonal Head - Institutional Business & GBG, ICICI Bank; Maddipatla Himadar, Zonal Head- Retail, ICICI Bank and other senior officials of the Bank.

“This new proposition aims at offering unparalleled convenience to the residents of Chennai and is a significant step towards transforming it into a Smart City. This is a testament to our constant efforts at creating a less-cash ecosystem across the country, thereby encouraging our customers to adapt to digital modes of making payments", Sudipta Roy, Head- Unsecured Assets, ICICI Bank said.

This new initiative will make Chennai a part of the list of international cities that offer a Common Payment Card platform to its residents for making seamless payments for an array of services within the city.