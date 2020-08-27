172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|icici-bank-to-sell-up-to-2-stake-in-icici-securities-5761581.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2020 08:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

ICICI Bank to sell up to 2% stake in ICICI Securities

"The Board of Directors of the bank, at its meeting held today, approved the sale of up to 6,442,000 equity shares of face value Rs 5 each of ICICI Securities Limited (company), representing up to 2 percent of its issued and paid-up equity share capital, through an open market sale," ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Bank said it will sell up to 2 percent of its holding in ICICI Securities through an open market transaction.

"The Board of Directors of the bank, at its meeting held today, approved the sale of up to 6,442,000 equity shares of face value Rs 5 each of ICICI Securities Limited (company), representing up to 2 percent of its issued and paid-up equity share capital, through an open market sale," ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The sale is in accordance with the requirement of minimum public float of the company, the private sector lender said.

Close

ICICI Securities Limited (I-Sec) is a subsidiary of ICICI Bank. It offers services like broking, distribution of financial products, wealth management and investment banking.

As of June 30, 2020, ICICI Bank held 79.22 percent equity holding (25,52,16,095 shares) in ICICI Securities, as per data on BSE.

As per Sebi norms, once a company is listed, its promoters are required to bring down their shareholding to 75 percent within a stipulated period to meet the minimum public float requirement of 25 percent.

ICICI Securities was listed on the stock markets in April 2018.
First Published on Aug 27, 2020 08:15 am

tags #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.