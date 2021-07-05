ICICI Bank to revise these charges from August 1

ICICI Bank

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Bank will revise cash transactions limits, ATM Interchange and cheque book charges for its domestic savings account holders from August 1, as per the ICICI Bank's website.

Cash Transaction Charges (Cumulative of Deposit and Withdrawal) for regular saving account

- A total of four free cash transactions per month is allowed by the ICICI bank. Rs 150 per transaction will be charged beyond free limits. The value limit is inclusive of both the home and non-home branch transactions, as per the ICICI Bank's website.

-Value limit for ICICI Bank customers at the home branch would be Rs 1 lakh - free per month, per account.

-No charges for cash transactions up to Rs 25,000, per day at the non-home branch.

-Up to a limit of Rs 25,000 per transaction, a charge of Rs 150 per transaction for third party cash transaction.

Cheque books

-Nil for 25 payable-at-par cheque leaves in a year; Rs 20 for every additional cheque book of 10 leaves.

Anywhere cash withdrawal

Nil for the first cash withdrawal of a calendar month; thereafter in the month, Rs 5 per thousand rupees or part thereof, subject to a minimum of Rs 150.

Anywhere cash deposit

At the ICICI bank branch – Rs 5 per thousand rupees or part thereof, subject to a minimum of 150.

ICICI Bank regular plus salary account

No charges for the first four transactions in a month; thereafter Rs 5 per thousand rupees or part thereof, subject to a minimum of Rs150 in the same month.

No charges for the first cash deposit of a calendar month; thereafter in the month, Rs 5 per thousand rupees or part thereof, subject to a minimum of Rs 150 at Cash Recycler Machine.

ATM Interchange Charges

As per the bank's website, first 3 transactions in 6 metro locations in a month would be free. First 5 transactions in all other locations in a month would be free. Rs 20 per financial transaction and Rs 8.50 per non-financial transaction.