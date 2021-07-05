MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

ICICI Bank to revise these charges from August 1

The ICICI Bank has allowed a total of 4 free cash transactions per month for regular saving account.

Moneycontrol News
July 05, 2021 / 11:06 AM IST
ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Bank will revise cash transactions limits, ATM Interchange and cheque book charges for its domestic savings account holders from August 1, as per the ICICI Bank's website.

Cash Transaction Charges (Cumulative of Deposit and Withdrawal) for regular saving account

- A total of four free cash transactions per month is allowed by the ICICI bank. Rs 150 per transaction will be charged beyond free limits. The value limit is inclusive of both the home and non-home branch transactions, as per the ICICI Bank's website.

-Value limit for ICICI Bank customers at the home branch would be Rs 1 lakh - free per month, per account.

-No charges for cash transactions up to Rs 25,000, per day at the non-home branch.

Close

Related stories

-Up to a limit of Rs 25,000 per transaction, a charge of Rs 150 per transaction for third party cash transaction.

Cheque books

-Nil for 25 payable-at-par cheque leaves in a year; Rs 20 for every additional cheque book of 10 leaves.

Anywhere cash withdrawal

Nil for the first cash withdrawal of a calendar month; thereafter in the month, Rs 5 per thousand rupees or part thereof, subject to a minimum of Rs 150.

Anywhere cash deposit

At the ICICI bank branch – Rs 5 per thousand rupees or part thereof, subject to a minimum of 150.

ICICI Bank regular plus salary account

No charges for the first four transactions in a month; thereafter Rs 5 per thousand rupees or part thereof, subject to a minimum of Rs150 in the same month.

No charges for the first cash deposit of a calendar month; thereafter in the month, Rs 5 per thousand rupees or part thereof, subject to a minimum of Rs 150 at Cash Recycler Machine.

ATM Interchange Charges

As per the bank's website, first 3 transactions in 6 metro locations in a month would be free. First 5 transactions in all other locations in a month would be free. Rs 20 per financial transaction and Rs 8.50 per non-financial transaction.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #ATM withdrawal #Business #Companies #ICICI Bank
first published: Jul 5, 2021 11:06 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Structure and scale your angel investments

The Private Market Show | Structure and scale your angel investments

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.