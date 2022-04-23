ICICI Bank to continue focusing on organic growth, risk-calibrated approach, says executive director

ICICI Bank Executive Director Sandeep Batra.

Private lender ICICI Bank will continue to focus on organic growth and aims to grow its loan book in a risk-calibrated manner, its executive director said on April 23.

“As far as we are concerned, we are very much focused on growing organically. There are opportunities at times in terms of buyout of portfolio and assets which we have been doing and we are happy to be focused on this growth at this point in time,” Executive Director Sandeep Batra told reporters at a post-earnings conference call. “The focus continues to be on organic (growth).”

The comments come after the merger between HDFC and HDFC Bank has raised the prospects of consolidation in India's banking sector. Apart from that, the recently announced acquisition of Citibank India’s consumer business by Axis Bank is likely to encourage banks to opt for mergers to bridge the market share gap with large peers further, analysts have said.

According to Fitch Ratings, the proposed merger could redefine the competitive landscape for banks, and increase the prominence of mergers and acquisitions among banks seeking to close the market-share gap with the merged HDFC Bank.

When asked about how ICICI Bank plans to sustain higher margins in a rising interest rate scenario, Batra said that there are “many variables out there,” and that the lender will continue to focus on risk-calibrated growth. Some Indian banks have already started hiking their marginal cost of funds-based lending rates assuming a repo rate hike by the Reserve Bank in the June policy.

Batra said that 70 percent of ICICI Bank’s domestic loans are floating rate. Within that 46 percent are linked to external benchmarks and 24 percent are linked to internal benchmarks like MCLR, he noted.

ICICI Bank has also chosen to keep excess provisions to safeguard its balance sheet from any further shocks, Batra said in the conference call.

“We thought from a prudent basis given the kind of an uncertainty in the environment and it is good to make some provisions at this point,” he said.

For the January-March quarter, ICICI Bank reported a 59.4 percent year-on-year jump in net profit to Rs 7,018.7 crore for the quarter ended March, which was above analysts' estimate of Rs. 6,450 crore. The lender reported a 20.8 percent on-year growth in net interest income to Rs 12,605 crore for the reporting quarter, which was also above analysts' expectations.

The strong growth in net interest income of the lender was led by a 17 percent year-on-year growth in the loan portfolio. That said, the bottomline of the lender was also aided by a sharp decline in provisions. Provision for the reported quarter slumped 63 percent on-year to Rs 1,069 crore. Provisions for Q4 included a contingency provision of Rs 1,025 crore made on a prudent basis, ICICI Bank said.

The lender's net interest margin for the quarter came in at 4 percent as compared to 3.84 percent in the year-ago quarter and 3.96 percent in the previous quarter.

The asset quality of the private lender continued to show improvement as the net non-performing assets ratio came in at 0.76 percent for the March quarter as against 0.85 percent in the last quarter. ICICI Bank said it continued to hold COVID-19 related provisions to the tune of Rs 6,425 crore as of March 31.





