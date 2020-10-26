172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|icici-bank-thanks-hdfc-banks-aditya-puri-for-being-an-inspiration-6015311.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 03:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

ICICI Bank thanks HDFC Bank's Aditya Puri for being an 'inspiration'

Aditya Puri, who has led HDFC Bank since inception over 25 years ago, is retiring on Monday after a highly successful career which has made his bank the largest among private sector lenders, displacing ICICI Bank a few years ago.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Bank on Monday thanked larger rival HDFC Bank's chief executive Aditya Puri for being an inspiration and his contribution to the Indian banking industry on the day of his retirement.

Puri, who has led HDFC Bank since inception over 25 years ago, is retiring on Monday after a highly successful career which has made his bank the largest among private sector lenders, displacing ICICI Bank a few years ago.

"ICICI Bank thanks you, Mr Aditya Puri, for your contribution to the Indian banking industry,” the bank tweeted from its official handle.

Close

"Throughout your illustrious career spanning decades, you have been an inspiration to many. We wish you the very best for your future endeavours,” the bank tweeted.

In a recent interview ahead of his retirement, Puri answered a question on the rivalry with ICICI Bank and how HDFC Bank came to dominate the retail space.

ICICI Bank''s long-time chief K V Kamath was also a visionary and had more guts, but being "cautiously adventurous" helped HDFC Bank, he said.

HDFC Bank was clear about risk-rewards, having the right systems and ensuring that the brand does not get compromised, Puri said in the interview.
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 03:25 pm

tags #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.