Last Updated : Oct 25, 2020 07:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

ICICI Bank shuts down operations in Sri Lanka

The Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, having considered the request made by ICICI Bank, has granted approval to close down business operation of the bank in Sri Lanka and cancel the licence issued to it, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
 
 
ICICI Bank said it has shut down operations in Sri Lanka after getting approval from the Sri Lankan monetary authority.

"The Director of Bank Supervision being satisfied with the bank complying with the terms and conditions imposed by the Monetary Board, the licence issued to the bank to carry on banking business in Sri Lanka is cancelled with effect from October 23, 2020," the private sector lender said.
First Published on Oct 25, 2020 07:40 am

