ICICI Bank seeks more time to respond to SEBI's showcause notice: Report

SEBI or Securities and Exchange Board of India had sent a 12-page showcause notice to ICICI Bank and Chanda Kochhar on May 23 in relation to disclosures made while giving loans to Videocon group.

“The notice, however, did not have adequate documents to support the allegations. Before filing an appropriate reply, evidence of alleged contravention of securities laws need to be examined by the recipients,” the report quoted a source.